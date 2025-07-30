CUKashmir starts VBYCP activities with ‘Open Mic Talk’

GANDERBAL, JULY 30: Central University of Kashmir’s (CUK) Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Wednesday kickstarted its week-long series of youth-centric events under the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme (VBYCP), “Fostering Engagement and Leadership in the Developmental Transformation of India,” with an Open Mic Talk themed “Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth”.

Speaking on the occasion, the event in charge, Dr. Himabindu, emphasized the importance of young voices in shaping policies, technologies, and ideologies that will define India’s progress by 2047 – the centenary of its independence. She said the Open Mic talk provided an inclusive platform for students to express their aspirations, creative ideas, and policy suggestions. She further said the upcoming events including debates, essay and poster competitions, and other activities—each aligned with the idea of empowering Yuva Shakti (youth power) in the making of a developed and self-reliant India.

In his speech, Dr. Harpal Singh, said, the Open Mic format encourages spontaneity, creativity, and confidence, allowing students to deliver speeches, and reflections on what Viksit Bharat means to them personally and collectively. He praised the students for their conviction. Dr. Sumreena Geelani, who conducted the programme proceedings, said the event demonstrated that the classroom is not the only space where learning thrives. “Platforms like the Open Mic cultivate critical thinking, creativity, and civic consciousness—skills that are indispensable for the builders of Viksit Bharat.” Nodal Officer-Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme, Dr. Adil Amin Nazki, in his address said, “This event is not just about words—it’s about forging a national narrative driven by the aspirations of our youth.”