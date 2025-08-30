CUKashmir celebrates National Sports Day

GANDERBAL, AUGUST 30: Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) celebrated the National Sports Day by hosting a series of activities, organized by the Department of Physical Education, School of Education here Friday.

The festivities began with registrations for several sporting events and a collective National Sports Day pledge, as guests and participants pledged to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and fitness. Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath and Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Shahid Rasool conveyed their best wishes to the organizers.

Inaugurating the event, Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, stressed the importance of lifelong fitness and healthy ageing. Prof. Geelani remarked on the university’s tradition of sporting excellence at All India Inter-University competitions, attributing continued successes to the dynamic leadership of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath. Deputy Registrar Dr. Javid Wani, faculty members Dr. Mohammad Sayid Bhat, Dr. Firdous Ahmad Sofal, and Dr. Mohammad Muqarram were present.

A competitive volleyball tournament saw the students of the Department of Physical Education emerge triumphant over the students of the Department of Law. The Fit India Campaign inspired a robust turnout for the Push ups Open Fitness Challenge, where students namely Ali of MPEd Semester 3rd claimed first position and Raja (students of IBM) bagged second. On the cricket field, CUKashmir overpowered Sainik School Manasbal by 40 runs, and additional cricket matches for students were held collaboratively by the Departments of Law and Physical Education under the Fit India initiative.