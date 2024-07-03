CUK VC interacts with students, dispels misinformation about fee hike

GANDERBAL: Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Wednesday emphasized the varsity’s commitment of resolving the students’ grievances and issues through constructive dialogue and discussions.

In a day-long interaction with the aggrieved students of the Departments of Law, Physics, IT and Education, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, reiterated the importance of open communication and invited students to participate in dialogue sessions to voice their concerns and grievances if any. “The students should desist from coming on the roads and resorting to indiscipline,” CUKashmir Vice-Chancellor emphasised, adding that those involved in violent protest and vandalism will be dealt strictly in accordance with the law of the land. Prof. A Ravinder Nath also explained the mode of protests which start from submission of written grievances, putting black bands and finally if nothing works, the students can sit on protest without disrupting the normal work of the institution. He said CUKashmir should be known for the intellectual discourse and disciplined students and there was no room for demonstrations.

Prof. A Ravinder Nath acknowledged the students’ concerns and outlined the steps and measures taken by the administration in addressing them. “We understand the passion and dedication behind your actions,” said the Vice Chancellor. “Our goal is to work together to create solutions that benefit the entire university.”

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean School of Legal Studies, and Chief Proctor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Education, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Dean DSW, Dr. Irfan Alam, faculty members, and administrative staff were also present.

About the issue of fee hike, the Vice-Chancellor said that there has been a marginal fee hike in some of the departments. “The grievance of the students was received and a high level Committee was constituted in which two students from each department have been co-opted as members. “The members of the Committee are holding deliberations about the issue the moment we are here,” Prof. A Ravinder Nath told the students.

Enumerating the measures taken by the CUKashmir for fostering inclusive education and supporting the underprivileged students across the country, Prof, A Ravinder Nath, said, the varsity has launched the Student Aid Fund (SAF) for variable tuition fee waiver for students under various categories. “The initiative has been designed to extend financial aid and tuition fee exemptions to deserving students facing economic challenges, emphasizing the university’s commitment to inclusive learning. Under the scheme 40% students in each semester will benefit with a variable tuition fee waiver up to 100%,” he said.

Complementing the faculty, students and staff for bringing 33rd rank to the CUKashmir in IIRF, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said the credit for the ranking goes to the dedication of the faculty members, employees and students who, despite constraints on the infrastructural front have been able to produce quality research and maintaining the academic decorum.

About the adoption of the Credit Based fee structure, the Vice-Chancellor said CUKashmir is the first university to adopt the same and has received huge appreciation from the Ministry of Education. “The students can take up to 40% credits from SWAYAM for which the students will not be charged any fee. They can also take courses from other institutions and get credits transferred to CUKashmir under ABC of UGC.”