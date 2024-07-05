CUK students receive RISE fellowship

SRINAGAR, JULY 05: Four students from the Department of IT, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) who were awarded Research Internship for Students of Engineering (RISE) fellowship, have successfully concluded their Internship at IIT Jammu.

The students of B.Tech CSE 8th Semester were Sayed Saood, Saliq Neyaz, Kaisar Hameed, and Sadaf Zahoor. RISE is a competitive programme designed to provide undergraduate students with an opportunity to engage in cutting-edge research projects at premier institutions. The fellowship aims to foster a strong foundation in research methodologies and innovative thinking.

Er. Afaq Alam Khan, Deptt Coordinator IT congratulated the students on the completion of the programme. Dr. Yash Paul, Asst Prof and Training Coordinator said the Department will explore the possibility of arranging similar opportunities for final year students at institutions across the country.