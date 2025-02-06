Srinagar: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Thursday announced extension of winter vacation till February-14.

“Due to inclement weather conditions and ongoing student internship programs outside Jammu & Kashmir, the university has decided to resume its offline classwork from February 17,” reads a communique of CUK.

The notification further states that the regular classwork will be conducted online from February 10 to February 14.

The decision was taken following a meeting of Deans and Heads of Departments (HODs) with an approval from the competent authority to ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

Meanwhile, all Heads and Coordinators of Departments have been directed to structure the academic timetable efficiently so that the syllabus for the even semester is completed before the End Semester Examinations (ESE).

Earlier, university was scheduled to re-open on February 10, after a long winter break.