CUK alumnus selected as Ph.D candidate at Iowa State University

SRINAGAR, JULY 05: Sajad Hussain Mallah, former M. Sc Chemistry student (Batch:2020-2022) of the Department of Chemistry, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir), has bagged Ph. D admission with scholarship at Iowa State University of Science and Technology, Ames, Iowa, USA.

At CUKashmir, Sajad demonstrated exceptional academic prowess and deep passion for chemistry.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath hailed Sajad and the Department for the achievement, urging students to emulate him. He acknowledged the support provided by all the faculty members including the Head of the Department to Sajjad. Prof. A Ravinder Nath motivated Sajad to learn research thoroughly, laboratory safety regulations, and utilize all opportunities and resources available in the Iowa University. He recommended Sajad to become a member of American Chemical Society (ACS), and other related societies.