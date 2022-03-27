The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application process for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23 will begin April 2. If you are planning to apply, you need to fill the CUET 2022 (UG) application form after visiting CUET website. The CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

The application will be opened from April 2 to April 30, 2022. “The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes.” NTA said.

When will the CUET examination be conducted?

CUET will be conducted in July this year for the first time. The application process is likely to begin in the month of April.

Will Class 12 marks have any weightage for undergraduate admissions?

UGC has not made it mandatory to include Class 12 marks for admissions, however, it depends on the universities if they want to include Class 12 marks in their admission process as one of the eligibility or merit criteria.

What will be the syllabus for the entrance exam?

UGC has not issued a new syllabus for CUET. All the questions will be based on the NCERT syllabus that students have studied in their Class 12. This has created debate among academicians. Many experts claim that having an exam based on NCERT will give an advantage to students who have studied from CBSE and state board students will be at a disadvantage.

In what all languages the test will be conducted?

The test will be conducted in 13 languages. These include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English.

How many courses a student can apply in one go?

A student can choose up to six domains out of 27 domain subjects. However, they also have an option to appear for a language-specific paper (apart from the 13 languages mentioned above) that will happen for admissions in the foreign language courses.

What will be the format of the CUET?

The entrance examination has been divided into two sessions. In session one, the student will have to appear for one language test (from 13 mandatory languages), two domain-specific papers, and a general test. However, a general test is not mandatory to give but some universities might include it in their eligibility criteria.

In session two, candidates will appear for four domain-specific tests and a language-specific paper (admission in a foreign language course).

What all domains are offered by UGC?

UGC is offering 27 domain subjects such as Accountancy/ Book Keeping, Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science/ Informatics Practices, Economics/ Business Economics, Engineering Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Geography, History, Home Science, Knowledge Tradition–Practices India, Legal Studies, Commercial Arts, Mathematics, Physical Education/ NCC, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Teaching Aptitude, Agriculture, Mass Media/ Mass Communication, Anthropology, Fine Arts/ Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting), Performing Arts and Sanskrit.

What will be the syllabus for the general test?

Students can give a general test as well to seek admission in various courses. It’ll be based on the general awareness and analytical skills of the student.

How will the merit list be prepared?

UGC will only conduct the CUET and give scores to the candidates. No merit list will be prepared by the commission. However, universities might take out merit lists based on scores.