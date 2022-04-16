CSIR CDRI has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up different vacancies.

Here are the details:

Position Code: 009

Post Code: ICMR (GAP0354)

Tenure up to – 24.10.2022

Project Title: “An investigational study on Mycobacteriophages and their enzymes

as new drugs (IND) for treating tuberculosis”

Job Title: Project Assistant

No.of posts: One (01)

Eligibility Criteria: B.Pharm

Desirable: M.Pharm (Pharmaceutics)

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- p.m.

Age: 30 Yrs.

Position Code: 010

Project Code: CSIR (MLP2035)

Project Title: “Understanding the mechanism of osteopenia and aberrant bone

formation, and discovery of new targets for skeletal medicine (Osteo Target)”

Tenure up to – 31.03.2025,

CSIR (HCP0038)

“Phytopharmaceutical Mission (Phase2)”

Tenure up to – 31.03.2023,

CSIR (MLP2032) “Discovery of selective KOR ligands for the Treatment-Resistant Depression and Neuropathic pain” Tenure up to – 31.03.2025,

Position Code: 010

Job Title: Project Associate-I

No.of posts: One (04)

Eligibility Criteria: M.Pharm / MS Pharm (Pharmaceutics) with GPAT / GATE qualified

Desirable:

Experience in Pharmaceutics, pharmacokinetics, formulation, pharmacology, and animal experiments,

OR

Experience in Drug Delivery & formulation, OR

Experience in Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, LCMS/MS, animal studies

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- p.m. +HRA

Age: 35 years

Position code: 011

Job Title: Project Associate-I

No.of posts: One (02)

Eligibility Criteria: M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry with NET / GATE qualification

Desirable: Experience in synthetic organic/medicinal chemistry lab work.

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- p.m. +HRA

Age: 35 years

Post Code: CSIR (MLP2032)

Project Title: “Discovery of selective KOR ligands for the Treatment-Resistant Depression

and Neuropathic pain”

Tenure up to – 31.03.2025,

Step by Step Procedure for Engagement of Project Staff through online

1. The candidate will apply online through the link.

2. Received applications will be screened by the duly constituted Standing Screening Committee. The Screening Committee may fix a different set of criteria to short-list the candidates as per the project requirement. The Screening Committee will screen all applications received for the specified project and recommend eligible candidates will be called for an online interview. In case of false information received through an online application, the competent authority will cancel the candidature of the applicant and debarred for attending the interview in the future.

3. Eligible applicants may be called for an interview online, Interview letter will be sent to him/her through e-mail intimating the date & time of the Interview, link/reference of online mode, and terms & conditions if any. The candidate will be allowed to join only after verification of original certificates and other information found correct.

4. Based on the performance of the candidates and the availability of suitable candidates, Selection Committee may also recommend Panels for future engagement in different projects as and when the need arises. The engagement process will be complete after the joining of the candidates.

General Conditions

1. Age relaxation will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/PWD & Women candidates as per CSIR/Funding Agency Guidelines.

2. The date for determining age/qualification and experience shall be the last date of submission of the online application.

3. The above positions are purely temporary and co-terminus with the aforementioned projects. The engagement in these projects

will not confer any right implicit or explicit on the candidate for consideration for regularization against any CSIR/CDRI post(s).

4. The number of positions against the various projects can vary at the time of selection depending on the requirement of the institute.

5. Extension beyond two years/movement from one level to the next shall be subject to performance review by a committee.

6. Position Code will be canceled if funds are not available in the advertised concerned project.

7. The Director, CSIR-CDRI has the discretion to increase or decrease the number of positions or cancel the recruitment process at any stage.

Last date of submission of online application: 18/04/2022 up to 5:30 p.m.