JAMMU, APRIL 19: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review restoration works and developmental issues of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. Issues discussed in the meeting included finance and release of funds, as well as administrative approval of several other components of this mega project.

A specific issue that was discussed at length was the strengthening of the hillock along Circular Road to provide stability to the land below the structure. The proposal of hiring a Project Management Unit (PMU) was also discussed, and the role of the Culture Department in this regard was considered.

The use of restored structures, including Army Headquarters and Royal Court also came under discussion. Additionally, the restoration of leftover structures like Gole Ghar, Guleri Mahal and Nawa Mahal was also brought up during the meeting.

Dr Mehta called for the immediate dedication of the restored portions of the complex for public visit and viewing. He also called for designation of parking space around the complex for the convenience of visitors besides initiating daily culture and public activities to increase public interest and footfall to this heritage complex. Additionally, the Chief Secretary called for putting up a display of heritage items for public viewing with due diligence and care for the precious artefacts.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Director Tourism Jammu, Deepika Sharma; Director Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Pradeep Kumar; Director Finance Tourism, Satnam Singh and Chief Engineer PWD besides several officers.

Secretary Tourism, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah and Superintendent Archaeological Survey of India besides other officers from Kashmir participated in the meeting virtually.