CS Reviews Urban Challenge Fund Projects

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday reviewed the progress on identification and shortlisting of major urban infrastructure projects proposed under the Government of India’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) and directed the concerned departments to expedite the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and complete all formalities for timely approval.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), attended by Commissioner Secretary H&UDD, Municipal Commissioners and other senior officers, the Chief Secretary discussed the strategy for positioning Jammu and Kashmir to effectively utilise the transformative funding mechanism aimed at promoting sustainable urban development and regional economic growth.

During the meeting, Dulloo stressed the importance of preparing technically sound and financially viable proposals in line with the Urban Challenge Fund guidelines. He directed the concerned departments to ensure that all shortlisted projects are backed by comprehensive feasibility studies, sustainable financing models and well-defined implementation strategies.

He said the proposed projects should not only address immediate urban infrastructure requirements but also generate long-term economic opportunities, strengthen urban resilience, improve the quality of life of citizens and promote environmentally sustainable development across the Union Territory.

The Chief Secretary also underlined the need for close coordination with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to facilitate timely appraisal and approval of the proposed projects. He instructed all stakeholders to speed up the preparation of DPRs and complete the required documentation to ensure Jammu and Kashmir fully benefits from the opportunities available under the Urban Challenge Fund.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur, informed that the Urban Challenge Fund has been introduced by the Government of India as a new model of urban financing, encouraging cities and Union Territories to undertake bankable and revenue-generating infrastructure projects through a combination of Central assistance, market-based financing and contributions from States and UTs.

She informed that after the first round of consultations with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir has shortlisted four major urban development projects with a total estimated cost of ₹1,990.37 crore. Of this, ₹495.86 crore has been proposed as Central assistance, ₹486.12 crore as the Union Territory’s share, while nearly ₹1,008.38 crore is expected to be mobilised through market-based financing.

The Municipal Commissioners presented detailed proposals relating to their respective projects. Among the shortlisted initiatives is the Walled City and Nigeen Lakefront Revitalisation Project, aimed at preserving heritage assets, improving tourism infrastructure and enhancing the urban environment.

The meeting also reviewed the TARANG – Tawi Area Regeneration and Green Growth Project, which envisages comprehensive redevelopment of the Tawi riverfront and adjoining urban areas through sustainable, environmentally friendly and economically vibrant interventions.

Another major proposal is the Lidder Riverfront Development Project, which seeks to transform the riverfront into a catalyst for planned urban growth while positioning Anantnag as a counter-magnet city through integrated public infrastructure and enhanced urban amenities.

The fourth proposal, KRIPA – Katra Revitalisation through Integrated Pilgrimage Amenities (Transit-Oriented Development), aims to strengthen civic infrastructure, improve mobility and develop integrated pilgrimage facilities to enhance the overall experience of devotees visiting the holy town of Katra.

Concluding the meeting, the Chief Secretary expressed confidence that successful implementation of these transformative projects would significantly strengthen urban infrastructure, improve public services, promote tourism, attract private investment and make the cities of Jammu and Kashmir more vibrant, resilient and economically competitive in the years ahead.