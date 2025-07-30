CS reviews ‘SPREAD’ 

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed and discussed the operational roadmap for Sustainable Promotion and Revamping of Emerging Alternate Destinations (SPREAD) initiative, aimed at positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a year-round, eco-sensitive and economically vibrant tourism hub.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to decongest the overburdened tourist destinations by developing sustainable and lesser-explored alternatives, leveraging J&K’s unique topography and cultural diversity. He stressed the importance of balancing the 3Es, Economy, Ecology, and Equity, in all tourism development interventions.