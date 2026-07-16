CS reviews scientific waste mgmt at Achan

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo visited the Achan Integrated Waste Management Facility to review Srinagar’s waste management infrastructure and assess the progress of key initiatives being implemented by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for scientific processing, treatment and environmentally sound disposal of municipal solid waste.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD); Faz Lul Haseeb, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Joint Commissioners of SMC and other senior officers.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary conducted a comprehensive inspection of the facility and reviewed every critical component of Srinagar’s integrated solid waste management system. These included door-to-door waste collection, source segregation, transportation, scientific processing of municipal solid waste, biomining and scientific reclamation of legacy waste, leachate treatment systems, environmental monitoring protocols and compliance with the statutory environmental norms. The Chief Secretary was briefed on the ongoing capacity augmentation, modernization of waste processing infrastructure, adoption of advanced technologies and initiatives aimed at improving the operational efficiency in line with the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 and national environmental standards.