CS reviews preparedness for Constitution Day celebrations across J&K





JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the grand celebration of Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) across J&K. The upcoming events on November 26, 2025, mark the culmination of the year-long commemorations of the 75th Year of adoption of the Constitution of India.

The meeting besides Principal Secretary, Culture and Commissioner Secretary, GAD was attended by Secretary, School Education; Secretary, Law; DDG, NIC; ED, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society and other concerned officers.

During the review, the Chief Secretary emphasized the administration’s objective to take the message of the Constitution to a wider audience beyond official circles, generating a deep emotional connection and fostering public participation continuing with the great legacy it has.

The Chief Secretary directed all departments to ensure synchronized and impactful activities on Constitution Day.

While highlighting the key components of the Action Plan for the Day to be celebrated on November 26, 2025, the Principal Secretary, Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma gave details about the finalized action plan.

The same includes ‘Mass Preamble Reading’ a territory-wide reading of the Preamble will be conducted at 11:00 AM, synchronized with the National-level program. This will take place in all government offices, schools, and colleges in constitutionally recognized languages.

A special run titled ‘Run for Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity’ is to be organized at all District Headquarters to engage the youth and public. Additionally Schools and colleges will host special assemblies focusing on the role and contribution of women members in the Constituent Assembly. Moreover, wall art depicting the Preamble will be created in schools, Panchayats, and public spaces.

The action plan also includes screening of documentaries and films on the Constitution will be held using materials from constitution75.com. A webinar by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions is also scheduled from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM which everyone was encouraged to watch here.

Reviewing the progress of the year-long campaign (26th Nov 2024 – 26th Nov 2025), Shri Dulloo expressed satisfaction with the extensive outreach achieved so far. As of November 20, 2025, a total of 5,009 events have been conducted across J&K by various departments including Home, Tourism, Rural Development, and School Education.

With respect to the year long activities the meeting was apprised that the initiative generated significant engagement, headlined by 3,200 Oaths & Pledgeevents. These were supported by 756 Seminars & Symposia and 534 Mass Awareness Drives, highlighting a strong focus on outreach. Additionally, the campaign featured 291 Cultural & Musical Events, concluding with 132 Runs for Unity to round out the diverse array of activities

The Chief Secretary urged citizens to participate in the Nationwide Week-long Campaign, which includes community dialogues, open debates, and online engagement. He called upon the public to take the “Online Pledge” and participate in the Samvidhan Quiz available on the MyGov.in portal.

All Nodal Officers and District Administrations have been instructed to document these historic celebrations by uploading reports and visual evidence to the official portal www.constitution75.com to create lasting digital memories of this national occasion.