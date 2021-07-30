CS reviews preparations for 75th Independence Day

Srinagar, July 30: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Friday chaired a review meeting to take stock of preparations for the celebration of 75th Independence Day with the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

While asking the concerned officers to undertake all necessary preparations for the ensuing Independence Day celebrations at both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, the Chief Secretary directed unfurling of the National Flag at all District, Sub District, Tehsil Headquarters and Panchayats by the PRI representatives, an official handout said.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon district administrations to acknowledge contributions of citizens towards nation-building and enlist individuals with exemplary achievements in this regard.

As a mark of respect and appreciation to civilians with distinguished contributions to public welfare, Dr Mehta asked the concerned to identify 75 roads and schools to be named after them.

The Rural Development Department was asked to ensure commencement of all identified works and projects during the run-up to the 75th Independence Day with robust monitoring for their timely completion, besides completing and inaugurating the ongoing projects.

The CS asked various departments to organize events, competitions, and activities at district, school, and panchayat levels in tune with the 75-week celebration plan of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

“These events are to be widespread to ensure participation of a large number of citizens, in an endeavour to raise awareness on the ideals of the Constitution”, he added.

The School Education and Higher Education departments were asked to organize online quiz, poetry, essay, and similar competitions and encourage students for participation through webinars.

The Chief Secretary stressed conducting a dedicated 15 days’ cleanliness drive with special focus on public places and offices across Jammu and Kashmir to achieve major transformation towards a clean and tidy Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, it was informed that keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Independence Day function will be observed with due regard to the COVID SOPs and protocol based on social distance, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, and limited congregations.

As such, it was decided that participation from students and vulnerable persons will be restricted, besides introducing technological interventions toward e-celebrations.

Further, Chief Secretary directed the concerned to ensure arrangements regarding various facilities including transport, parking, seating, availability of water, electricity, deployment of health, fire and emergency staff & equipment, and illumination of buildings.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Health & Medical Education, Home, Power Development, Public Works, General Administration, Jal Shakti, School Education, Higher Education, Culture, Youth Services & Sports, Youth Services & Sports, and Hospitality & Protocol, besides, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Additional Director General of Police, Inspector General Police Kashmir/Jammu, along with HODs of concerned departments participated in the meeting.