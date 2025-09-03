CS reviews post-flood restoration measures

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 02: In the aftermath of the visit of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to Jammu yesterday to personally assess the extent of damage caused by the recent flash floods, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting with Administrative Secretaries and Divisional Administration to review the swift and time-bound implementation of the directives issued by the visiting Minister.

At the outset, the Chief Secretary underscored the urgent need for seamless inter-departmental coordination to bring immediate relief to the affected people and ensure early restoration of essential services, including power supply and potable water, in the shortest possible timeframe.

Placing particular emphasis on connectivity, he directed that all efforts be undertaken on a war footing to restore damaged road links at the earliest, as road connectivity forms the backbone for other relief, rehabilitation, and restoration measures.

He instructed the respective Divisional and District administrations to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the restoration of damaged infrastructure across the flood-affected areas, ensuring strict adherence to timelines.

Highlighting the importance of public health, the Chief Secretary directed that all water sources be tested for contamination before supply, so as to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases.

He further instructed the Health Department to organize health camps in all affected villages, with medical teams conducting vital health checks and ensuring the availability of essential medicines to the local population.

In addition, he called for a detailed safety audit of all public infrastructure in the flood-hit regions, particularly educational and health institutions, bridges, and government offices, to ensure structural stability and the safeguarding of human lives.

Stressing that these measures hold the highest priority, the Chief Secretary made it clear that the directives emanate directly from the Union Home Minister and must, therefore, be implemented with the utmost urgency and seriousness.

The Chief Secretary further reiterated the government’s commitment to not only providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to affected families but also working towards long-term resilience through better infrastructure planning, disaster preparedness, and preventive measures to mitigate the impact of such calamities in the future.