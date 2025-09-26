CS reviews PM Vishwakarma Yojana implementation in J&K





SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting to review the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Jammu and Kashmir, with special focus on enhancing credit linkage for the registered beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh; Secretary, Labour & Employment, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan; Executive Director, J&K Bank; Directors, I&C Jammu/Kashmir; and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized that at least 70,000–80,000 beneficiaries should be brought under the ambit of credit linkage with financial institutions to enable them to expand their enterprises on commercial lines.

He directed the concerned departments and banks to work in close coordination to ensure smooth loan sanctions and timely disbursements.

Highlighting the need for robust outreach, the Chief Secretary instructed the officers to launch a mass awareness campaign across every nook and corner of the UT, educating artisans and craftspeople about the full benefits of the scheme.

He said that Common Service Centres (CSCs) at the block level must be leveraged to organize orientation programmes for those who have received toolkits, ensuring that they are well-informed about the scheme’s potential to help them become successful entrepreneurs.

The Chief Secretary underscored that mere distribution of toolkits and training was not enough, and stressed the need for continuous handholding and motivation of beneficiaries.

He suggested showcasing local success stories to inspire artisans to establish viable business ventures and generate employment for others.

Presenting the progress under the scheme, Commissioner Secretary, I&C, Vikramjit Singh informed that J&K ranks 1st among Union Territories and 9th overall among all States/UTs, with 1,54,881 successful registrations. He further revealed that the UT secured the 8th rank nationally, with 1,42,175 toolkits selected and 64,936 delivered to beneficiaries, equipping artisans with modern tools to enhance their trades.

With respect to Skill Training the Secretary, L&E, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan divulged that the UT ranks 7th in the country with 1,32,571 completed skill trainings, reflecting a strong skill development ecosystem.

About the credit linkage, the meeting was apprised that J&K ranks 11th nationally in loan sanctions, with 13,787 cases sanctioned and 8,867 cases disbursed, injecting more than Rs 83 Cr into artisan enterprises.

The Chief Secretary lauded these achievements but reiterated the importance of further strengthening credit penetration and ensuring that artisans transition into self-sustaining entrepreneurs.

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana is a flagship Central Sector Scheme designed to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople working across 18 traditional trades. The scheme offers recognition through a PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, Skill Upgradation, a Toolkit Incentive of Rs 15,000, and collateral-free credit support of up to Rs 3 lakh to facilitate enterprise establishment and growth.