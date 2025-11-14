CS reviews issues concerning PM Package Employees

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review and resolve various issues pertaining to Prime Minister’s Package Employees serving in the Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R); Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs; Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department; Secretary, School Education; Relief Commissioner (Migrants); Chief Engineers of R&B; Representatives from other departments and senior officers of DMRR&R.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took a comprehensive review of several key matters, including allotment criteria and infrastructure facilities at the transit accommodations provided to PM Package Employees across various locations in Kashmir.

Discussions were held on revision of criteria for allotment of government flats, and municipal issues such as sewerage management, drainage, and garbage disposal in these residential colonies. The Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) was directed to make necessary budgetary provisions for operation and maintenance (O&M) of these accommodations and associated civic services.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the provision of lifts and Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) at various transit accommodation sites, along with the repair and renovation works proposed by the respective Chief Engineers. It was informed that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) amounting to Rs6.80 Cr have been prepared for the required works.

Emphasizing the importance of career progression for PM Package Employees, the Chief Secretary directed departments to strictly adhere to the Administrative Council decision of 2022, which lays down detailed guidelines for promotions and career advancement of these employees in different departments. He instructed that department-wise compliance be ensured and pendencies identified for prompt resolution.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the status of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) held for PM Package Employees, underscoring the need for timely action and adherence to existing government orders. The Principal Secretary, DMRR&R, was asked to closely monitor the progress and ensure effective implementation across departments.

Further, the meeting also discussed the status of cases under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS) in respect of deceased employees, with directions for early settlement of all pending matters.

The Chief Secretary reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and service-related rights of PM Package Employees, emphasizing coordinated efforts among departments to ensure their rehabilitation and well-being as envisaged under this programme.