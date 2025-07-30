CS reviews implementation of RAMP scheme

SRINAGAR, JULY 30: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today convened a meeting of the concerned Administrative Secretaries to review the layers integrated into the PM Gati Shakti (PMGS) portal and explore its potential in facilitating the holistic infrastructure planning and development across J&K.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary underscored the significance of utilizing the PMGS portal as a unified digital platform for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), particularly for infrastructure-related projects such as roads and connectivity. He directed the concerned departments to proactively integrate their planning processes with the PMGS framework for synchronized and data-driven development across the UT. A key highlight of the meeting was the emphasis on building a digital land bank.

The Chief Secretary called for uploading of land parcel data already identified and digitized by the GIS wing of the Forest Department onto the portal. This, he noted, would enable various departments to make optimal use of available land resources for future developmental initiatives. Recognizing the broader utility of the PMGS portal, the Chief Secretary also directed that it be used to map and analyze key social sector indicators including those related to health, education, power and water supply to enable more targeted interventions. He cited examples such as TB prevalence, anaemia rates, female literacy, school dropout rates and other sector-specific parameters that could benefit from data-backed monitoring and interventions. The portal, he stressed, should evolve as a critical tool in improving the service delivery and achieving developmental outcomes in real terms.

Moreover, Chief Secretary emphasized the need to map disaster-prone zones, including flood, landslide and avalanche-vulnerable areas within the UT using the portal. This would strengthen the disaster preparedness and planning capabilities by enabling evidence-based resource allocation and response planning, he added.

The Department of Industries & Commerce gave a detailed presentation during the meeting, showcasing numerous examples where PMGS portal data had been effectively utilized to aid decision-making and enhance ease of living. They demonstrated cross-sectoral use cases spanning Agriculture, Planning and Industrial Development, highlighting the platform’s potential to foster integrated governance.

Later, the Chief Secretary chaired a review meeting of the Industries & Commerce Department to review implementation of the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme in the UT. During the session, Chief Secretary took note of the department’s efforts in formalizing MSMEs, enhancing Udyam portal registrations and undertaking capacity building initiatives for unit holders.