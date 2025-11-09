CS reviews implementation of flagship schemes

UDHAMPUR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today conducted an extensive tour of Udhampur district to assess the progress of ongoing developmental projects and flagship government initiatives across various sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amod Ashok Nagpure besides other divisional and district officers of various departments.

He took this occasion to instruct the district administration to focus on upgrading road connectivity and installing mobile towers in the Dudu-Basantgarh area to improve accessibility and communication infrastructure.

The Chief Secretary urged all departments to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered under government schemes. He called for effective inter-departmental coordination, transparency, and dedication in execution. He stressed that officers must work with commitment and accountability, ensuring projects are completed within the specified timeframes and contribute effectively to the district’s overall growth and development. While reviewing the education sector, the Chief Secretary directed the CEO to ensure quality education across all government schools. He stressed that all teachers must mark their biometric attendance and the process be strictly monitored.

The Chief Secretary instructed all officers to undertake regular field visits in their respective jurisdictions to assess on-ground progress. He directed the DC to hold department-wise review meetings to ensure timely completion of works. He emphasized the capitalization of SHGs, youth engagement through Mission YUVA and effective implementation of self-employment schemes. The SE PWD was asked to expedite ongoing works and ensure adherence to targets, while UEED was asked to explore measures for rejuvenating the Devika River to its original form.