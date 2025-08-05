CS reviews healthcare, infra projects

JAMMU, AUGUST 4: In a move to assess and strengthen the healthcare delivery system in Jammu, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today conducted an extensive tour of the city’s major government-run medical institutions.

Those who accompanied the Chief Secretary included the Principals of concerned Medical Colleges, Medical Superintendents, Faculty Members, Chief Engineer (PWD), and others.

The visit aimed to take stock of the patient care facilities being provided in these premier medical facilities, besides taking a spot assessment of the status of critical infrastructure projects currently underway to upgrade healthcare services in the region.

The Chief Secretary commenced his visit from the Government Medical College (GMC), Bakshi Nagar, where he inspected the newly constructed 100-bedded Critical Care Block, a vital addition to the hospital’s capacity to handle high-dependency patients.

He also reviewed the progress on the site of the Department of Interventional Pulmonology and High-End Laboratory (DIPHL), which is envisioned to further enhance the specialized care services at the institution.

Afterwards, the Chief Secretary visited the adjoining Bone & Joint Hospital and later the Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital at Shalamar, Jammu.

At SMGS, he undertook a detailed inspection of the under-construction 243-bedded Gynaecological Block, being developed for Rs31.59 crore.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that the new block is poised to significantly strengthen the hospital’s maternal and neonatal care services, with advanced Perinatology and Neonatology units. The facility is expected to reduce the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), besides cutting down the waiting time for planned surgeries considerably.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary also reviewed the functioning and infrastructure of the State Cancer Institute (SCI), Jammu, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 104 crore. He took a first-hand assessment of various crucial services, including Outpatient and Inpatient Departments (OPD/IPD), diagnostic laboratory facilities, chemotherapy and radiotherapy units, and the PET Scan operations.

He also enquired about the ongoing work on three modern operation theatres, and the status of installation of Linear Accelerator (LINAC) and other high-end medical equipment, being facilitated by Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) here.