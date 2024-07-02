CS reviews functioning of skilling institutions of JK

SRINAGAR, JULY 02: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today convened a meeting with Skill Development Department (SDD) to review functioning of skill imparting institutions like Polytechnic colleges and Industrial Training institutions (ITIs) of the UT.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, SDD, Director, SDD, Special Secretary, SDD, Secretary, Board of Technical Education and other concerned officers.



\The Chief Secretary took stock of the courses being offered by these technical institutions of the UT besides students response towards these subjects. He also enquired about the percentage of skillful candidates getting placement after leaving such institutions and those finding gainful employment after adopting self employment of their choice.

Dulloo reviewed the progress made in imparting training to different artisans under PM Vishwakarma scheme. He also took appraisal of present status in implementation of CSS like STRIVE, SANKALP and PMKVY.



He also assessed the action taken regarding implementation of several directives given by him from time to time in identification of futuristic skill trades, short term trainings and other skill mapping initiatives after taking cognizance of actual market requirements.

Secretary, SDD, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, made the presentation depicting progress recorded in each area of work and the novel initiatives taken by the department for making skill education more popular and market-driven. He threw light on popular courses and trades being offered in the ITIs of the UT. He also highlighted the manpower and infrastructure available in such institutions to train these candidates.

Regarding implementation of short term training (STT) programmes in the UT under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), it was revealed that 94 institutions had been identified for the purpose. It was informed that these institutions are contemplated to impart training in 4 batches to an average of 30 candidates for nearly 4 months taking the number to more than 20000 candidates in a year in offline and online mode to some 31000 candidates.

The meeting was also apprised of 60 futuristic trades identified by the Department in Automotive, Agriculture, Electronics, Telecom, IT-ITES, Green Jobs, Logistics sectors besides others. It also deliberated upon the regular trades and those identified in Tourism & Hospitality sectors and in Food Processing, Media/Entertainment, Handicrafts besides Handloom sectors in different districts of J&K.

Based upon the analysis of feedback from Industrial sector here, it was disclosed that the Diploma programmes like Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Computers-IT/ Automobile are in high demand. For ITIs the trades like Turner/ Fitter/ Welder/ Electrician/ Refrigeration and AC/ Computer Hardware & Networking/ COPA/ Data Entry were ascertained to be of greater utility in the market.

The other skill sets favoured by the industry included Auto CAD, Supply chain, Retail and Logistics, CNC Operator , Food Manufacturing/ Processing, Packaging, Cold Storage Technician/ Plant Machinery Operator/ Hygiene Coordinator, Sales Assistant, Consignment Booking Assistant, Courier Delivery Executive, Inventory Clerk, Supply Chain Executive, Supply Chain Executive, Warehouse Manager, Land Transportation Executive, Construction Painter & Decorator, Construction Electrician , False Ceiling & Dry Wall Installer, Fabricator, Surveyor etc, as was apprised in this meeting.