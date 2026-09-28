CS reviews Census ops in snow-bound areas

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 28: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting of the UT Level Census Coordination Committee (UTLCCC) to review the progress of ongoing Census 2027 operations in snow-bound areas and assess preparedness for the upcoming Population Enumeration exercise in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Commissioner Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Secretary, Revenue; Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners; Director, School Education; Joint Director, Census Operations, J&K; and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took a comprehensive district-wise appraisal of the ongoing enumeration exercise from the respective Deputy Commissioners, besides reviewing the administrative arrangements, logistical preparedness and interdepartmental coordination required for the smooth conduct of the subsequent phase.

Reviewing the progress in snow-bound areas, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to expedite the completion of the remaining Enumeration Blocks (EBs), ensuring that the exercise is concluded well before the sunset date set for the exercise.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining accuracy, comprehensive coverage and strict adherence to prescribed timelines, while calling for close coordination between the district administrations and census authorities to address any operational bottlenecks.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed preparedness for the upcoming enumeration exercise in non-snow-bound areas of the UT. He directed the concerned Divisional and District Administrations to put in place all necessary administrative and logistical arrangements well in advance, drawing upon the experience gained during the ongoing operations in snow-bound regions.

A detailed presentation on the progress achieved and upcoming activities was made by Joint Director, Directorate of Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh.

The meeting was informed that enumeration operations are presently underway across 95 designated charges spread over 16 snow-bound districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Of the 4,597 Enumeration Blocks identified in these areas, 3,814 have already been completed, registering an overall achievement of 82.97 percent.

Four districts, namely Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Pulwama, have achieved 100 percent completion, while Kishtwar has recorded 98.84 percent progress, followed by Reasi at 94.49 percent and Udhampur at 91.69 percent.

Regarding financial arrangements, the Commissioner Secretary, PD&MD, R. Alice Vaz apprised the meeting that the Department has released ₹49.20 crore to the respective districts to meet expenditure on IT infrastructure, fuel, contingencies, honorariums and training allowances for field functionaries.

The Committee was further apprised that intensive training of nodal officers, charge officers, supervisors and enumerators deployed for Special Charges in snow-bound areas had been completed in two phases across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions earlier this month.

Reviewing preparations for the compilation of the District Census Handbook (DCHB), the Chief Secretary was informed that training of all concerned field functionaries had been completed between September 14 and 27, 2026.

The fieldwork for compilation of Village and Town Directories is scheduled to commence on October 1 through a dedicated digital portal, on which all field functionaries and charge officers have already been registered.

The exercise will involve collection of comprehensive information against 400 questions for the Village Directory and 420 questions for the Town Directory. The respective PCOs will exercise close supervision to ensure accuracy, completeness and reliability of the data collected.