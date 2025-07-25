CS reviews BISAG-N powered IT initiatives

SRINAGAR, JULY 25: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on ongoing Information Technology (IT) initiatives undertaken across J&K to enhance the governance and citizen-centric services.

The meeting besides Special DG, BISAG-N, Vinay Thakur was attended by Secretary, IT Department and concerned Administrative Secretaries; DG, Planning; SIO, NIC and other senior officers.

The Chief Secretary took detailed appraisal of the digital interventions being implemented to promote ease of living for the people. Emphasizing the need to make IT platforms more impactful, he called for significant improvements in the design and functionality of dashboards related to various government schemes. He suggested that they be made more vibrant, informative and outcome-driven through integration with other relevant platforms.

Regarding the Kisan Khidmat Ghar Dashboard, the Chief Secretary directed that it should reflect real-time data on the functioning of Krishi Udhyamis and describe the support mechanisms to be made available to them for improved efficiency and productivity. He also reviewed the upgradation roadmap of the YUVA App, calling for deeper insights into application usage patterns, application submission tracking, DPR generation and integration with the MSME Health Clinic and ONDC platforms for enhanced user experience and benefit. Importantly, he stressed the linking the app with the UDISE and APAAR databases of the School Education Department to monitor student skill development and career outcomes, thus enabling a seamless track of their educational and vocational journeys.

In healthcare, Dulloo suggested comprehensive integration of the JK Sehat App with the ABDM and HMIS frameworks. He emphasized making the platform more user-friendly while enabling support for registered home-care providers to access diagnostic tools and improve treatment delivery.