CS pushes high-value handicraft exports 

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 17: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review the newly framed Action Plan for Promotion of Export of Handicrafts and Handloom Products, aimed at scaling up the Union Territory’s textile and apparel exports from the present base of ₹800 crore to ₹2,000 crore by 2030.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce; Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir/Jammu; Managing Director, J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation; Director, Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT); representatives from NIFT and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need for a thorough analysis of the sector’s strengths, competitive advantages and challenges before finalising the implementation framework. He also directed the Department to identify challenges for immediate resolution and dovetail your competitive advantages for boosting exports of high value craft products. He called for a year-wise strategy up to 2030, with clearly defined targets, measurable milestones and timelines to ensure systematic progress towards the export goal.

Dulloo also directed the department to prepare a comprehensive plan focusing on capacity building, infrastructure upgradation, establishment of clusters and effective organisation of artisans and craftsmen. He also advised the formulation of a detailed blueprint to leverage incentives and schemes of the Government of India, while designing suitable UT-specific interventions to achieve the objectives in a time-bound manner.

Emphasising the importance of sound planning, the Chief Secretary observed that the assessments and projections underlying the Action Plan should be scientific, evidence-based and founded on robust data, as the quality of these assessments would directly influence the outcomes.

On this occasion the Commissioner Secretary, I&C, Vikramjit Singh highlighted the outline of the strategic framework developed by the Department for the period 2026–2030 which seeks to align the national export vision with coordinated UT- and district-level interventions.

The Commissioner Secretary also underscored the Jammu and Kashmir’s improved trade readiness, noting that the UT had risen from 36th position in 2020 to 2nd position in 2024 in the national Export Preparedness Index among Small States, North-Eastern States and Union Territories.

He further added that the proposed framework comprises the State Export Action Plan (SEAP) and District Export Action Plans (DEAPs), with interventions tailored to the competitive strengths of individual districts.

The Action Plan as elucidated by the Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam envisages substantial expansion of the export ecosystem by 2030, with the active registered exporter base targeted to increase to 15,000, against the present 269 active RCMC exporters and a potential pipeline of around 1,000 users.

It further aims to ensure 100 per cent GI-QR tagging of exports for enhanced authenticity and traceability, promote ₹100 crore in e-commerce exports through focused digital onboarding and market-access interventions, and raise Free Trade Agreement (FTA) utilisation to over 50 per cent, from the current level of below 20 per cent.

The department also presented a phased implementation framework comprising immediate, medium-term and long-term interventions. Immediate priorities over the next 0–2 years include scaling up the Artisan Credit Card, establishing Export Textile Planning Cells under Tex-RAMPS and launching the unified “Soulful J&K” GI branding campaign.

Additionally the Medium-term interventions over 2–4 years include introducing ESG and EUDR compliance certifications for more than 100 manufacturing units and establishing raw material banks to strengthen the production and export ecosystem.

Moreover the Action Plan proposes to leverage the benefits of key Central Government schemes of the Ministry of Textiles, including the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) and SAMARTH, the scheme for capacity building in the textile sector. It also envisages utilising the J&K Export Subsidy Scheme, 2021, under which eligible exporters are entitled to an export subsidy of 10 per cent, subject to a maximum of ₹5 crore per exporter, to strengthen the competitiveness of local products in international markets.

Concluding the meeting, the Chief Secretary underscored the importance of sustained institutional coordination, robust monitoring and effective implementation of the Action Plan to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s export ecosystem, enhance the global reach of its traditional crafts and secure sustainable livelihoods for its approximately 4.50 lakh artisans and craftsmen.