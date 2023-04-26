JAMMU, APRIL 26: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched 3 online services of the Revenue and Registration Departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The services include Downloading of Registered Document, Aadhaar based authentication and online portal of Evacuee Property.

The launch was attended by Financial Commissioner Revenue Shaleen Kabra, Commissioner Secretary IT Prerna Puri and Secretary Revenue Dr. Piyush Singla, IGR J&K Sheikh Arshad Ayub, Custodian General Rajesh Sharma and other officers of the Revenue Department.

The feature of online downloading will enable citizens to have access to the copy of registered document immediately upon registration and thus, shall no longer have to visit the Sub Registrar Office on the next day to collect it. This shall save time and effort of the citizens as well as substantially reduce the burden on the official staff. This will further entail the change in PSGA timelines from 2 days to a single day.

Aadhaar based authentication in document registration shall enable online identification of intending parties from the server of UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) and thereby eliminate the chances of fraud or impersonation and also rule out ‘benami’ transactions. In future, this will enable the department to dispense with the need of identifiers in registration and finally pave the way for e-registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary was informed that the Registration portal namely NGDRS has already been integrated with key services such as PAN verification, Rapid Assessment System (RAS) and DigiLocker.

While commending the Revenue Department on the achievement of important milestones, Chief Secretary stressed on strengthening the online portals so that citizens do not have to face any speed or connectivity related issues while uploading or downloading their documents. He further directed the Revenue Department to conduct a workshop for field functionaries of the Department and come up with a comprehensive roadmap for demystification of revenue terminology, so that it becomes accessible and understandable for the common man.

He further directed the Department to expeditiously pursue the Scanning and Digitization of Legacy Registration data from the courts. He noted that online seeding of old registration data shall be a massive reform which shall hugely benefit the citizens in assurance of titles and can minimize the burden on the official machinery.

Custodian General J&K gave a brief presentation on the launch of the Evacuee Property Portal jkcustodian.jk.gov.in which contains a database of all the evacuee property of the UT spread over 14 Lakh kanals, services such as e-auction of property, Issuance of NOCs, Change of use of property, Renewal of rent, transfer of allotment, etc.