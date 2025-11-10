CS J&K reviews implementation of Homestay Policy

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting to review and strengthen the implementation of the Homestay Policy of the Tourism Department, aimed at promoting community-based tourism and enhancing the accommodation capacity across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma; Principal Secretary, Finance, Santosh D. Vaidya; representatives from J&K Bank; and other senior officers of the Tourism Department.

During the deliberations, the Chief Secretary underscored the importance of leveraging digital platforms to expand the reach and visibility of homestays across J&K. He directed the Department to enhance its presence on social media platforms and to integrate homestays with a dedicated online portal that facilitates real-time booking, detailed information on amenities, and provision for public feedback and ratings.

Emphasizing the need for financial support to promote homestay entrepreneurship, he urged J&K Bank to design and launch an exclusive loan product for homestay owners, modelled on the lines of housing loans and offered at a competitive rate of interest.

He also directed the Tourism Department to revisit and revise the existing guidelines in line with Government of India’s Homestay Policy, ensuring the inclusion of a transparent and credible grading system for registered establishments.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, apprised the meeting that around 2,500 homestays comprising over 18,500 rooms have been registered with the Department so far.

He informed that the Department is taking multiple initiatives to give a substantial push to the homestay ecosystem, including the introduction of simplified registration processes, user-friendly guidelines, and enhanced marketing support to position homestays as a key component of the tourism experience in J&K.

Principal Secretary, Finance, Santosh D. Vaidya, suggested incorporating QR code based payment options and visual content integration including photos and videos on the booking portal to facilitate a seamless experience for customers from browsing to payment.

He further emphasized the need for streamlined documentation, effective verification mechanisms, and a transparent digital process to ensure the success of the homestay policy and its sustainable contribution to the local tourism economy.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the Department’s efforts and called for time-bound implementation of the discussed measures, highlighting that promoting homestays will not only diversify the accommodation landscape of J&K but also empower local communities, generate employment, and strengthen the rural tourism value chain across the UT.