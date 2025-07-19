CS inspires new batch at IIM Jammu

SRINAGAR, JULY 18: In an insightful address to the newly admitted batch of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today exhorted students to embrace their journey with purpose, passion, and a deep commitment to public good.

The event marked the commencement of the academic year for one of India’s youngest and most dynamic IIMs.

Congratulating the students for securing admission to a premier national institution, the Chief Secretary emphasized that IIM Jammu is not merely an academic campus, but a crucible of transformation. “You have crossed a significant milestone and now stand at the threshold of an experience that will transform your lives,” he said, calling upon the students to not only become professionals but also leaders of values and vision.

Quoting Malcolm X, he remarked, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today,” setting the tone for an address that combined wisdom, pragmatism, and inspiration.

Describing IIM Jammu as a symbol of aspiration and excellence in New India, the Chief Secretary said the institution carries the energy and potential to shape the future leaders who can contribute to the region and the nation. “You are not just students, you are ambassadors of this institution,” he told the gathering, underlining the mutual responsibility between the individuals and institutions.

Dulloo highlighted that an MBA is more than a degree; it is a holistic journey that shapes decision-making, leadership character, and ethical thinking. “You will learn the language of markets and innovation, but more importantly, you will learn collaboration, humility, and empathy,” he said, quoting Martin Luther King Jr., “Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.”

Speaking on India’s evolving economic and developmental landscape, the Chief Secretary observed that the country is witnessing a historic transformation through rapid digitalization, infrastructure growth, start-up momentum, and global positioning. However, he stressed that along with these opportunities come challenges like climate change, social equity, and sustainable development.

Emphasizing on developing the leadership traits, he maintained that the nation doesn’t need managers who maintain the status quo, but it needs leaders who think boldly, act ethically, and lead with courage.

Touching upon the region’s rapid development, the Chief Secretary noted that Jammu & Kashmir is emerging as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and governance reforms. He encouraged the students to engage with the region meaningfully. He urged them not to be just passive observers but to be catalysts to bring the necessary change.

Drawing from his experience in public life, Dulloo offered five principles for personal and professional success. He asked for staying curious, being resilient, acting ethically with full integrity, being inclusive, showing respect to diversity, and leading with compassion, saying that kindness is a powerful leadership characteristic.

The Chief Secretary encouraged the students to see the next two years as the foundation of a meaningful life. “Don’t just aim for a good job, only aim for a good life too,” he said, urging them to build a legacy of purpose and service.