SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 23: Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta has extended hearty greetings and Dipawali wishes to the people of J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Mehta, in his message said that Dipawali is a unique symbol of our culture that symbolizes fraternity, harmony and unity.

He wished that this festival may remove the darkness from peoples’ life and illuminate every household with joy, hope and prosperity. He appealed to the people to have a safe and eco-friendly Dipawali.