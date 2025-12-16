CS for mission-mode DPIIT implementation

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held a review to access the implementation of the newly rolled-out District Business Reforms Action Plan (D-BRAP) under the Ease of Doing Business initiative of the Government of India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The review meeting, coordinated by the Industries & Commerce Department, was attended by Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments, along with Deputy Commissioners of all districts through either in person or through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took a comprehensive appraisal of department-wise services and reform parameters mandated under D-BRAP. He emphasized the need for the Industries & Commerce Department, as the nodal agency, to develop a common real-time dashboard providing a consolidated view of the status of all services across departments and districts. He further directed that all such services be mandatorily integrated with the Single Window System to ensure ease of access and transparency for users.

The Chief Secretary called upon all concerned departments to notify pending services under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) with clearly defined timelines and ensure that these services are delivered through online mandates, as envisaged under the D-BRAP framework. He advised departments to draw upon the successful model of Mission YUVA for the integration of digital Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), noting that an effective digital system is already operational under the mission.

Stressing the importance of grassroots-level implementation, the Chief Secretary directed the strengthening and capacity building of District Industries Centres (DICs) to enable effective, timely, and outcome-oriented implementation of the reforms. He also called for the preparation of a roadmap for the establishment of industrial parks as a key objective under D-BRAP to promote district-level industrial growth. Additionally, he asked the departments to address issues related to the Jan Sugam portal to enhance its accessibility, visibility, and operational efficiency.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, (Financial Commissioner Revenue), Shaleen Kabra, apprised the participants of the implementation status of land-related reforms under the action plan. He elaborated on the functioning of online services such as demarcation of land, change of land use (CLU), and property registration, stating that these services have been operational for some time, with the remaining components expected to be completed shortly.

Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department, Shailendra Kumar, underscored the importance of onboarding all districts onto a single standardized dashboard to ensure uniformity in service delivery parameters. He emphasized the need for a mission-mode approach, particularly in view of the DPIIT assessment scheduled for April 2026.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti, highlighted the pivotal role of District Industries Centres as nodal agencies for the implementation of D-BRAP at the district level. He called for re-energizing and strengthening DICs to achieve the objectives of the reform plan in letter and spirit.

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh, presented the overall framework of the D-BRAP and informed that 46 services have been identified by DPIIT for digitization. These services are to be notified under the PSGA, delivered through online mandates, and monitored via a real-time dashboard by the respective government authorities.

The Director, Industries, Jammu, Arun Manhas, briefed the meeting on the department-wise categorization of services, detailing the responsibilities of departments and districts in ensuring their smooth implementation. He also presented the current online status of each service along with their PSGA notification status. He informed that a real-time monitoring dashboard, as per DPIIT guidelines, is to be developed showcasing the significant components for both e-services and inspection dashboards.

Regarding the bucket of services coming under the ambit of D-BRAP it was revealed that the same encompasses a wide range of citizen-centric and business-related services, including land demarcation and boundary verification, change in land use, property registration, mutation of property records, digitization of land records, approvals and registrations for setting up play schools and private educational institutions.

It also mandates online issuance of Mandi licenses (APMC), establishment of health clinics, diagnostic testing licenses, permits for goods and passenger transport vehicles, new electricity connections, building plan approvals, permissions for demolition and reconstruction, certificates of vending for street vendors, parking licenses, NoCs for hotels, restaurants and entertainment establishments, water supply connections, shop and establishment registrations, among others.

The action plan also aims at creating an enabling ecosystem for district-level investments through strengthened District Industries Centres and the development of industrial parks to attract sector-specific investments and foster sustainable economic growth across the UT.