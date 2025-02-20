JAMMU, FEBRUARY 19: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today chaired a high-level meeting to assess and expedite efforts for revival, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of the rich heritage and architectural legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting focused on key heritage projects besides working out modalities for ensuring promotion and preservation of the region’s unique blend of cultural and traditional legacy in the form of exquisite manuscripts.

Present in the meeting were the Commissioner Secretary of the IT Department, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu; Commissioner Secretary Culture, Secretary PWD, Commissioner JMC, Director of Archaeology & Archives, Chief Engineers, and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary issued several key directives regarding the framing of incentive-based policy for the digitization of valuable manuscripts lying to the public. He emphasized acknowledging the contributors by returning their original manuscripts post-digitization to encourage wider participation in this heritage preservation initiative.

Observing the current status of different architecture and heritage conservation projects, the Chief Secretary asked the Department of Archaeology & Archives to intensify the restoration efforts, ensuring visible progress on the ground. The department was also impressed upon to utilize released funds effectively to meet project deadlines.

As far as the cultural revitalization of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex (MMHC) is concerned, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, was directed to transform MMHC into a culturally vibrant space by organizing cultural evenings in collaboration with the Academy of Art, Culture & Languages.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the need for adaptive reuse of restored structures at MMHC. He tasked the Department of Archaeology with developing a robust reuse plan for restored structures at MMHC. He noticed that failure to repurpose these structures would undermine the restoration efforts made so far. He maintained that keeping such structures idle would render them dilapidated, which is highly unacceptable.

Regarding the engagement of a Transaction Advisor (TA) for the heritage hotel at MMHC, the Chief Secretary advised the concerned to approach the Finance Department seeking their guidance on engaging a TA for the adaptive reuse of this valuable heritage property. This included the proposed heritage hotel, to be developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis for the development of sustainable tourism in Jammu city.

To promote the region’s cultural heritage, the Chief Secretary called for instituting awards recognizing outstanding contributions to preserving J&K’s cultural identity. He also suggested holding painting competitions highlighting the lives and contributions of saints like Lalla Ded to educate younger generations and inculcate in them the aesthetic value of our significant heritage and traditions prevalent here in the past.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress made in the formulation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the modernization of the SPS Museum, Srinagar, and instructed its finalization within 15 days. He emphasized upon taking up this work for execution in the upcoming summer season.

The meeting also included an assessment of major heritage-related projects, including the restoration and development of Shergarhi Palace, construction of Tehzeeb Mahal, construction of a 250-meter span flyover bridge connecting Jullaka Mohalla with MMHC at the cost of Rs. 23.50 crore, and installation of a vertical lift between the Cable Car Project (Peerkho) and Mubarak Mandi Complex besides creation of exclusive parking for heritage complex by JMC.

The Chief Secretary directed the IT Department to create an online portal for documenting and showcasing activities held across all the districts during the celebration of Constitution Day and the 150th Birth Anniversary of SardarVallabhbhai Patel.

In his presentation, Commissioner Secretary of the Culture Department, K. Ramesh Kumar, informed the meeting about the pace and progress of projects being executed under different phases of Revival, Restoration, Preservation, and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage in Jammu and Kashmir.

He apprised the meeting that under the first phase, 33 projects had been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 64.25 crore. Under phase second, a total of 73 projects had been identified, of which DPRs for 65 projects stand prepared while administrative approval has been received for 61 projects by the Department.

Director, Archives, Archeology & Museums, K.K Sidha, informed the meeting about the status of works accomplished to modernize the SPS Museum, Srinagar, and the scope of works to be taken up in the newly formulated DPR. He also threw light on the status of projects, including the upcoming Tehzeeb Mahal, restoration works going on at Shergarhi Palace, and those at the Mubarak Mandi complex.

Additionally, Commissioner JMC highlighted the status of the works being taken up under the Smart City Mission inside MMHC. He revealed that operationalization of the Library cum Cafe on PPP mode inside this heritage complex would be done by April this year as the structure is nearing completion. He also laid out a plan for the construction of a parking lot for nearly 200 cars and around 150 two-wheelers near the main gate of the complex.