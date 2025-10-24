CS for grassroots outreach and counselling to strengthen ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan’





SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review the progress and impact of the ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan’, an intensive anti-drug awareness campaign spearheaded by the Information Department across the districts of the UT.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police; Principal Secretary, Home; Commissioner Secretary, Information Department; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare; Divisional Commissioner Jammu/Kashmir; Inspector General, Crime; Secretary, Health; Secretary, Rural Development Department; Director, Information & PR; Director, School Education, Jammu/Kashmir; and other senior officers.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts participated through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized the need for a sustained and community-driven awareness campaign involving Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and schools across J&K.

He underscored the importance of capacity building at the grassroots level and directed that resource persons be trained through IMHANS, drawing participants from paramedical staff, school teachers, and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs). These trained individuals, he said, would serve as counsellors in Primary Health Centres, schools, and rural communities to effectively combat substance abuse.

The Chief Secretary further instructed the Deputy Commissioners to identify suitable local resources in coordination with the concerned departments and asked the Health Department to design training modules for these counsellors. He further suggested that assistance from NITI Aayog could be sought to ensure quality training for the trainers and to strengthen the overall implementation framework.

The Chief Secretary also directed the concerned departments to carry out an audit of calls received on the anti-drug helpline numbers to assess the nature of assistance being provided to victims and their families.

He reviewed district-wise implementation of the Abhiyan, taking feedback from Deputy Commissioners on public response and progress of planned activities. Stressing the importance of rehabilitation, he asked the districts to ensure continuous guidance and dignified reintegration of individuals recovering from substance abuse offering self employment opportunities and other guidance to such youth.

On this occasion the Commissioner Secretary, Information Department, M. Raju, gave a detailed presentation on the outreach and impact of the ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan’, which aims to make Jammu and Kashmir a truly drug-free region. He informed that since the programme’s launch on April 5 this year, the department has conducted a series of sustained IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaigns involving social icons, influencers, and youth role models.

These initiatives included SMS campaigns, debates, competitions, podcasts, and infographics to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse, he added.

He divulged that out of 7,847 planned activities, 6,985 events have already been completed across the UT, engaging nearly 3.5 lakh participants and sending 1.11 lakh direct messages to the public. The campaign included 4,569 events in Panchayats, 556 in ULBs, and 1,860 in educational institutions.

Notably, 93 individuals in Kashmir Division and 24 in Jammu Division have been successfully rehabilitated either through self-employment opportunities or by re-enrolling them in higher education, he elaborated.

Moreover the Inspector General of Police (Crime), Sujit Singh, briefed the meeting about the complementary efforts undertaken by the Police Department in collaboration with other agencies. He informed that the department operates a dedicated toll-free helpline of 1933 (MANAS)to extend counselling and assistance to drug victims.

He added that awareness drives and capacity-building programmes organized during the year have engaged approximately 3.5 lakh participants. The department is also mobilizing youth volunteers as “Drug Yodhas” to promote peer-led awareness, recognizing and rewarding 100 such youth champions for their proactive contributions.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary released the “Jammu & Kashmir Nasha Mukt Abhiyan” compendium, which documents the campaign’s activities, milestones, and success stories. He appreciated the sincere efforts of the Information Department and all stakeholders in steering this vital social movement aimed at protecting the youth and securing a drug-free future for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that collective and sustained efforts at every level, right from schools and local institutions to law enforcement and health systems are crucial to eradicating the menace of drug abuse and ensuring the well-being of future generations across J&K.