CS for framing effective action plan to implement VVP in J&K



SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo while taking a comprehensive review of the implementation strategy of Vibrant Villages Programme-II (VVP-II) here emphasized on the concerned to devise an effective strategy to implement it in the given timeframe.

The program is a centrally funded initiative aimed at the comprehensive development of strategically important border villages. With a total budget of Rs 6,839 Cr for fiscal years 2024–25 to 2028–29, the program is a key part of the vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

The meeting besides ACS, Planning was attended by MD, KPDCL; Representative from R&B Department; Representative from BSNL and the concerned DCs through video conferencing.

The VVP-II initiative will cover villages in 15 states and 2 Union Territories that share international land borders. In J&K, the program will be implemented in 124 strategically selected villages across 43 blocks in 8 border districts, including Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch.

The Chief Secretary took theme wise appraisal of the gaps found in each district after carrying out the gap analysis by respective Deputy Commissioners. He enjoined upon the concerned to prepare DPRs for bridging all these gaps on priority.

He directed the DCs to ascertain all these gap areas through the Nodal Officers designated for each such village. He emphasized on the fact that the for electricity the RDSS scheme could be leveraged, for road connectivity PMGSY, for livelihood opportunities NRLM, Mission YUVA, HADP, KCC, PMEGP, REGP like schemes should be considered. Similarly for education PM-SHRI and in Health Telemedicine can be leveraged to obtain the desired objectives under convergence mode.

He also advised for holding regular outreach campaigns to promote Tourism in these villages. He asked for conducting regular camps, festivals and fairs in these villages in order to make them culturally vibrant. Similarly he asked for saturating both the social security and financial inclusion schemes. He made out that the saturation of these initiatives should be our common goal.

While speaking about the VVP implementation the ACS, Planning, Ashish Chander Verma revealed that a three-pronged strategy for comprehensive development has been formulated to ensure the achievement of set objectives.

He added that the program’s strategy is designed to create better living conditions and provide livelihood opportunities in border villages. The program will ensure that existing Central and Union Territory schemes reach all 1,421 villages in the border blocks, focusing on four key thematic areas livelihood opportunities, health infrastructure, education facilities, and financial inclusion.

The initiative also aims to build and reinforce essential infrastructure, including all-weather roads, telecom and television connectivity, and on-grid electrification. A gap analysis has been completed to identify villages needing connectivity and electrification, with plans already underway to address these needs. For instance, 41 villages are proposed to be connected under the PMGSY-IV scheme, and 220 villages are yet to be covered with telecom connectivity.

Moreover the program will focus on creating an enabling environment for expanded livelihood opportunities. This includes promoting tourism, organizing cultural events and awareness campaigns, and providing medical and veterinary camps.

To ensure effective implementation, a comprehensive planning process is in place. This includes a baseline survey to conduct a gap assessment and village profiling, which will be followed by the preparation of detailed Village Action Plans (VAPs).

Committees have been established at both the UT and district levels to oversee the program, ensuring proposals are technically feasible, cost-effective, and aligned with the program’s goals.