SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta felicitated Sarpanchs from 15 selected panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir for their exceptional contributions to the ‘Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023′ initiative.

Swachh Survekshan Grameen is an annual assessment of rural villages’ sanitation status under Swachh Bharat Grameen. These panchayats were chosen from among 209 nominated by districts following a rigorous evaluation based on Government of India criteria.

Dr Mehta, while commending these PRI members, emphasised the importance of preserving assets created under the Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) Model scheme. This vital aspect ensures that sanitation and hygiene progress is sustained over the long term through efficient asset utilisation.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary stressed responsible waste management, advocating for efficient landfill site management rather than creating new ones. A cluster approach to reduce the number of sites will be implemented, with a focus on addressing odour issues and beautifying these sites to benefit nearby villagers.

Dr Mehta highlighted successful cleanliness practices in many villages, urging similar adoption in Jammu and Kashmir to create cleaner and more attractive rural areas. He envisioned these villages serving as models for others, achieving remarkable outcomes with the same assistance provided to each panchayat.

In addition, the Chief Secretary encouraged exploring innovative ways to recycle plastics recovered from waste, offering opportunities for fuel production, road construction, and other applications.

In conclusion, Dr Mehta praised the Directorate of Rural Sanitation for its commendable efforts in driving positive change within a relatively short time frame. He noted a noticeable shift in public attitudes toward cleanliness and hygiene, attributing it to initiatives like Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023.

During the event, nominated Sarpanchs shared inspiring stories of transforming their panchayats into models of cleanliness and hygiene, highlighting their dedication and determination in overcoming obstacles to achieve this prestigious recognition.

The ceremony showcased the remarkable journey of these Sarpanchs in turning their panchayats into model communities, underscoring the importance of sustainability and perseverance in their efforts.

The felicitation ceremony underscored the dedication of these Sarpanch’s and the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to creating cleaner and more sustainable rural areas for residents.

The meeting was organised by the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development, with the participation of Sarpanches from the nominated panchayats and their respective DCs. (KNO)