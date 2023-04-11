NEW DELHI, APRIL 11: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today highlighted the need for introducing the Online Management & Monitoring System (OMMAS) for raising bills of all works under execution by different Departments such as Public Works Department, PDD, PHE etc throughout J&K. He impressed on all the concerned Departments to look into their readiness within 15 days and decide about the timeframe to onboard themselves onto this online system of bill preparation, submission and monitoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Mehta also directed formulation of DPRs in digital mode of all the projects to be taken up in the UT so that automated and hassle free checking can be introduced. He said that the digital DPRs will make the process of analysis easy and less cumbersome and shall bring about much needed efficiency. He also stressed on use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in gauging the efficiency and output of employees so that deadwoods are identified easily by the system.

On the occasion he also launched auto-appeal feature for 08 more online services offered by different Departments. The feature is going to auto escalate the appeals in case the services are not provided to the applicants within the time limits set under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).

Dr Mehta complimented the IT Department for integrating this vital feature in the digital services offered by these Departments to the citizens. He stressed upon need for integrating the Auto-appeal feature for all the designated 48 services offered over Service Plus immediately and rest of services by May 2023.

The Chief Secretary said that the auto-appeal feature for services related to everyday life of the people like birth and death certificates are critical for enhancing ease of living. He emphasized that benefits like old age and widow pension, scholarships under various social security schemes etc should also be included in the system without any delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

He observed that this feature would act as a turning point in maintaining transparency and accountability in services to the public and eradicating corruption. He stated that auto escalation feature of online services is going to put an end to malpractices besides promoting fairness, a priority set by the current dispensation in all its affairs including offering of government employment and public contracts to its citizens on the basis of merit alone.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that with onboarding these 08 services, the total number of services with active auto-appeal feature has reached 22 in the UT. It was further said that the feature like auto-appeal is going to bring much greater transparency in these services in future as these would ensure their delivery as per the timeframe set for them under PSGA.

The Services which were today brought under the Auto-appeal system include issuance of unmarried/widow/divorce certificate; issuance of family income/property certificate for Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; Issuance of Dependent Certificate; Issuance of Income Dependency Certificate; Issuance of OBC Certificate; Issuance of Street Vending/RehriLisence; Application for Road cutting permission under Municipal Corporations; and Application for Road cutting permission under Municipal Councils/Committees.

Those who were present included Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Commissioner Secretary, IT; Secretary Revenue; SIO, NIC; Scientists from the IT Department besides other concerned officers of these Departments either physically or virtually through video link.