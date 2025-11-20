CS Dulloo reviews progress of major highways and tunnels across J&K



JAMMU: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of major highway and road development projects being executed across Jammu & Kashmir by Project Beacon, Project Sampark, NHAI, NHIDCL, and the Public Works (R&B) Department.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir; Secretary Transport; Engineer-in-Chief (Works); Regional Officer, NHAI; Chief Engineers of Project Beacon and Project Sampark and other senior officers. All Deputy Commissioners participated through video conferencing.

The Chief Secretary took a project-wise and package-wise assessment of progress on all major highways under execution across the UT. He sought detailed timelines for completion and enquired about bottlenecks faced by the executing agencies.

He directed that permissions for extraction of construction material must be strictly ensured and used only for the designated projects. Deputy Commissioners were instructed to expedite compensation cases and ensure timely disbursement to facilitate immediate handover of land to executing agencies for simultaneous work on all project packages. He also called for prompt grant of forest clearances wherever required.

Both Divisional Commissioners were asked to regularly engage with the implementing agencies to resolve issues without delay and maintain the momentum of work. The Chief Secretary emphasised that while the administration would facilitate all necessary support, the agencies must adhere strictly to the prescribed timelines.

The Public Works Department was asked to finalise and follow the new DPRs under formulation so that these crucial projects can move swiftly to the tendering and execution stages.

A comprehensive review was held on several flagship road corridors, includingSrinagar–Baramulla–Uri Road, Khanabal–Baltal Road, Alignment fixing for Peer ki Gali and Sadhna Tunnels, Akhnoor–Poonch Road (completion status), Dredging permissions for NH-144A, Mangam–Doodhpathri–Shopian-Poonch Road, Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway, Kaluchak–Purmandal–Domel Road, Fourth Tawi Bridge, Jammu.

The Chief Secretary laid special emphasis on expediting works along NH-44, includingTunnel projects. He reviewed the progress of Nashri–Chenani road via Patnitop, Marog–Digdol Tunnel, Digdol to Khuni Nallah Tunnel, Makarkot to Sherbibi Tunnel, Blacktopping of Banihal to Ramban stretch before December end was specially being emphasis upon. The Divisional Commissioner Jammu was directed to monitor these works closely and furnish regular progress reports.

The meeting noted the progress on both metropolitan ring roads including that of Jammu and Srinagar Ring Road projects. Review covered land issues, construction progress, and connectivity requirements.Detailed discussions were held on the completion of tunnel in Jammu and connectivity of Srinagar Ring Road to the Airport and from Sumbal to Wayil, with directions for accelerating the pace of execution.

The Chief Secretary assessed multiple NHIDCL projects includingHighway works on Jammu–Akhnoor Road, Improvement of riding surface from Bhagwati Chowk to Canal Head (Jammu), Chenani–Sudhmahadev Road, Goha–Khellani Road, Khellani–Khanabal stretch, Zojila Tunnel and revised DPRs under consideration

The meeting also reviewed new DPRs underconsideration in NHAI, includingNew Fourth Tawi Bridge, Phase-II of Jammu Ring Road, Six-laning of Chenani–Nashri Tunnel, Srinagar Ring Road Phase III, Sumbal–Bandipora–Gurez Road, Service road on Srinagar–Qazigund Highway, Kathua–Basholi–Bani–Bafliaz–Doda Road and many others in the length and breadth of J&K.

Progress of key R&B projects was also assessed, includingBypasses for Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian towns, Sanat Nagar Flyover, Service road at Tengpora, Bridges at Chanapora and Tengpora. New projects discussed includedParimpora–Shalteng Flyover, Old Padshahibagh Bridge,Lal Chowk–Parimpora Flyover and dozens of other connectivity projects.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that all these projects are vital for improving mobility, economic growth, and regional connectivity across Jammu & Kashmir. He directed all departments and agencies to work in close coordination to ensure timely completion of every package and removal of all impediments at the earliest.