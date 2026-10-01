CS Dulloo releases book on Swami Lakshmanjoo at historic Ishwar Ashram

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo visited the historic Ishwar Ashram at Ishber, Nishat and released a book chronicling the life, times and enduring legacy of renowned twentieth-century master of Kashmir Shaivism, Swami Lakshmanjoo (1907–1991).

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary paid tribute to the profound contribution of Swami Lakshmanjoo towards preserving and propagating the rich philosophical heritage of Kashmir, particularly the traditions of Kashmir Shaivism.

He observed that the life and teachings of such eminent spiritual scholars constitute an important part of Kashmir’s composite intellectual and cultural heritage and deserve to be documented and made accessible to succeeding generations.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts behind bringing out the book, describing such works as valuable in documenting the life and contributions of personalities who have enriched the cultural and philosophical landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary also took a tour of the Ashram and was apprised of its historical significance and activities associated with the preservation of the teachings of Swami Lakshmanjoo.

The visit highlighted the importance of preserving Jammu and Kashmir’s diverse heritage and documenting the contributions of its eminent spiritual, literary and intellectual figures for posterity.

Those who were present includes Shanna Huges and Dr. Anusheel Munshi who are the disciples of the saint.