JAMMU, APRIL 18: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired 175th board meeting of Jammu & Kashmir Minerals Ltd.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasised over the need for a third-party audit to evaluate the performance of the corporation’s mines. He stated that the audit would assess whether the mines are operating at their optimal condition and determine if there is potential to generate more employment within these mining facilities.

Dr Mehta also called for the development of a mining plan, with expert consultation, to increase the output of the Kalakote coal mines.

The Chief Secretary urged upon the Corporation that all of their activities should aim at boosting the economy of Jammu & Kashmir. He commended the corporation’s financial records over the past three years and suggested holding quarterly meetings for better coordination and implementation of decisions.

During the meeting, the Board unanimously agreed that in order to avail the funding under NMET (National Mineral Exploration Trust), J&K Minerals Limited shall surrender the Lease Hold Rights of Sapphire Mine so that Ministry of Mines can take up the work.

Furthermore, the Board approved e-Auction of rough sapphire to promote transparency .

The Board members in attendance included Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring, Dr Raghav Langer; Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma; Director, Geology & Mining, OP Bhagat; Managing Director, JKML, Vikram Gupta; DG Codes, SL Pandita besides officers from other concerned Departments.