CS assesses possibilities to develop more skiing destinations  in J&K

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 22: After the success of the Kashmir Marathon, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a meeting of the Tourism Department to take stock of the preparations made by them to hold the Jammu Marathon in the month of February here.

Besides the Commissioner Secretary, Tourism the meeting was attended by ADGP, Jammu; Secretary of Culture Department; SSP Traffic, Jammu; Director, Tourism, Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned officers of the Department.

Dulloo while enquiring about the formats and routes of the race impressed upon the Department to take into account the suggestions from professional runners besides those from other stakeholders involved in its conduct here.

He made out that keeping in view the terrain of the city the routes and format should be devised so that it creates the necessary buzz and popularity about this place throughout the country.

The Chief Secretary further asked the organizing department to look into the holding of an ultra trail run here in Jammu connecting popular destinations like Surinsar, Mansar, and other tourist places en route.

He asked them to fix the dates for holding these events simultaneously so that most of the fitness lovers at international and national levels can participate besides the local ones residing here in J&K.

The Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal took this occasion to highlight the plans of the Department to hold this running event here in Jammu. She revealed several routes and plans for the meeting to deliberate upon.

She made out that the Department is proposing to hold it in the 2nd week of February 2025. She also detailed certain routes including the one leading up to Nagrotain in the north or Suchetgarh in the south of the Jammu city.

It was further disclosed that the Department is going to run promotional campaigns to make maximum registrations from all over the country. The meeting was apprised that international players would also be encouraged to rope in national icons for promotional activities of this first-ever Jammu Marathon.

The Department also unveiled its plan to hold of adventure swimming contest in one of the freshwater lakes of Kashmir next summer. It was given out that the requisite modalities and other paraphernalia are currently being worked out as per international standards regulating such events.

Later on, the Chief Secretary also took appraisal of the efforts made by the Department for developing more skiing destinations across J&K.

He asked the Department to appoint a consultancy of international repute in coordination with the Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) to explore many more Gulmarg-like snow and slopes across the UT to promote skiing there.

It was given out that the snow drag lifts are being developed by the department at Sanasar (Patnitop), Padri (Baderwah), Doodhpathri, and Sonamarg for starting this sport there. It was added that more infrastructure would be created in the future to uplift this sport here all across J&K.