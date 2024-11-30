CS assesses different schemes

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 29: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today held a high-level meeting to take an assessment of the progress made in the implementation of different beneficiary-oriented schemes here in J&K.

Besides the Administrative Secretaries of the Departments, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and coordinated by the Planning Department along with other concerned officers.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary took note of the scheme-wise progress made in each district. He enquired from the concerned Deputy Commissioners about the poor progress registered in the implementation of certain schemes there.

Dulloo impresses upon the DCs to make extraneous efforts to further gear up the administration there for the timely implementation of these schemes. He called for holding regular meetings with the district sectoral officers to monitor progress made in schemes implemented by their Departments.

He enjoined the Planning Development & Monitoring Department (PD&MD) to keep track of central portals to have real-time information available about each scheme.

He asked them to further enhance their monitoring mechanism for meeting the targets and simultaneously advice the implementing Departments for making needful interventions to obtain the desired results.

The schemes that came up for review include the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

The schemes of the Health Department that came up under scanner include ABHA creation, Jand anani Suraksha Yojana. The indicators of the School Education Department that were assessed comprised of own school buildings, electricity, girl toilets, and drinking water facilities there.

Those of the Social Welfare Department were ISSS, NSAP, and State Marriage Assistance Scheme and the progress was registered on Poshan Tracker. The Aadhar updation under NFSA and coverage of the J&K population for ration distribution by FCS&CA were also reviewed.

Similarly, in the case of the Revenue Department, the pending applications for certificates to persons belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories were taken stock of besides land passbooks distributed among farmers of the UT.

In the same vein households provided with water and power connections were looked into and pendencies, if any, still exist as per online dashboards of the concerned Departments.

Moreover, dozens of other schemes implemented by other line Departments were deliberated upon with their present status reviewed, targets achieved and directions given to the concerned for meeting the targets well on time.