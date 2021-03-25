CRPF man killed, 3 others injured in Lawaypora attack

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men was killed while three other troopers were critically injured in a hit and run attack by militants at Lawaypora area of Srinagar outskirts on Thursday, officials said.

A top official told news agency Kashmir News Observer that militants fired at the CRPF party at Lawaypora area of Srinagar in which four CRPF men were injured.

“One injured CRPF man succumbed, while three others have been shifted to 92 base hospital for treatment,” top official said. (KNO)