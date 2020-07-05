by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

CRPF man injured in south Kashmir IED blast

Pulwama: One CRPF man sustained injuries in a low intensity improvised explosive device( IED) blast in Gangoo village of Pulwama.

Officials said that a low intensity IED was planted under a tree near Peaks Automobiles in Gongoo area of the district . “The IED exploded  just few minutes after convoy passed through the area,” they said. The explosion followed by firing created panic in the area, they added. A CRPF man sustained injuries in his hand.

 

A senior official said that militants tried to attack CRPF convoy with IED. “There was no loss of life or injury  in the incident, “he said. He said the  area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

CRPF spokesman junaid Khan said the convoy was passing through the area at the time of incident. ” Search has been launched in the area,” he said. Police said it was a low intensity IED and senior officers are at the spot—(KNO)

