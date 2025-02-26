BUDGAM, FEBRUARY 26: 43 Bn CRPF hosted a reception for 20 students who participated in the Bharat Darshan Tour organized under the Civic Action Program on 26 Feb 2025.

After a week of exploring various historical sites in Delhi/ Agra, the students returned safely and were warmly welcomed at the District Police Lines Budgam. The tour provided students a unique opportunity to experience India’s rich cultural landscape, instilling a deep sense of patriotism and self-confidence.

During the reception, officials of 43 Bn CRPF congratulated the students for seizing the opportunity to visit significant heritage sites. The students also expressed their excitement and gratitude to 43 Bn CRPF for facilitating the tour and described the tour as a resounding success, noting that it provided them with invaluable experiences, exposure, and confidence. They shared insights about the diverse places they visited, emphasizing the knowledge gained throughout the tour.

Speaking on the occasion, R. Jaya Kumar, CO 43 Bn, CRPF extended his best wishes to all students for a bright future and also reaffirmed CRPFs commitment to community welfare, announcing that more such Bharat Darshan Tours would be organized in the coming months to continue fostering national awareness among students.