Srinagar: Model and painter Sargam Koushal has brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by winning the Mrs India World 2022-23 title.

Sargam, who is 31 years old and married to Lt. Commander Aditya Manohar Sharma serving the Indian Navy in Mumbai, hails from Jammu. She won the title during a competition in Mumbai that was judged by Bollywood celebrities Soha Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Aditi Govitrikar besides ex-cricketer Md Azharuddin.

After winning the title, she said she was looking forward to representing India in the Mrs World 2023 title.

“I am elated being here. I cannot express my feelings in words. I have the crown which I wanted for many many years. I will see you at Mrs World 2023,” she said after being crowned Mrs India.

She will now represent India in Mrs World contest scheduled to be held in the USA in January 2023.

Later, in an Instagram post, she thanked ‘Mrs India Inc’ and her sponsors and mentors for helping her secure the win,

Sargam happens to be the daughter of a retired Chief Manager, Bank of India and did her schooling from Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar Jammu and graduation from Women College, Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Later, she did her Masters in English Literature from Jammu University and B Ed from Government B Ed College Jammu.

Last week, her victory was announced by the social media handles of the Mrs India Inc pageant.

“Crowns are not just for the head. It is for the shoulders. When you become a queen it is about shouldering the responsibility to innovate leadership so we can impel others to use their influence, vision and talents.

And we are so proud that Mrs India Inc 2022 has found a queen. Big big congratulations to Mrs. Sargam Koushal on winning the crown. (sic),” announced Mrs India Inc on Facebook.

In another Instagram post, Mrs India Inc wrote: “No matter how far out your dreams are, it’s possible. Fair play to those who dare to dream and don’t give up.

Such is our Mrs India Inc 2022 winner Mrs. Sargam Koushal who fought hard for what she loves and we must say what a deserving winner. (sic)”