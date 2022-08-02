SRINAGAR, AUGUST 02: CEO OYO India, Ankit Gupta today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

He was accompanied by Siddhartha Dasgupta, President, Corporate Affairs, OYO.

The CEO apprised the Lt Governor about the progress made towards building 200 homestays to create rural livelihoods in J&K under project “Crown of Incredible India” by the leading travel tech platform OYO Hotels and Homestays in collaboration with the J&K Government.

The CEO also briefed the Lt Governor on the program to train homestay owners across J&K on earning opportunities by enhancing the guest experience and efficiently operating their property, besides creating awareness on homestays using social media and marketing platforms.

It was informed that 75 homestays are ready to be inaugurated before August 15, celebrating 75 years of Independence.

The Lt Governor complimented the efforts of the OYO group in developing quality accommodation and other facilities for the domestic and international tourists to experience the rich culture and traditions.

Pertinently, the UT Government under Mission Youth had decided to provide support to 500 youth for establishing homestays through an incentive of Rs 50,000 each.

The coming up of homestays will boost rural tourism and offer employment opportunities to the youth.