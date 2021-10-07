Cronos Mainnet to be launched on Oct 19: Here is how you can win $1,000,000 on Twitter

The wait is finally over. Cronos Mainnet has finally decided to launch on October 19. According to the Crypto.com blog, Cronos is the EVM chain running in parallel to the Crypto.org Chain.

“It aims to massively scale the DeFi ecosystem, by providing developers with the ability to instantly port DApps from Ethereum and EVM-compatible chains, with funding from Particle B’s $100m EVM fund and access to the 10M+ user base of the Crypto.com ecosystem,” it said.

Crypto said they are giving away $1,000,000 on Twitter, where 1,000 winners will each get $1,000 in BTC, to celebrate the upcoming launch The company said only submissions entered within our stated participation period will be eligible for the sweepstake.

