Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United star and one of the world’s greatest footballers shared shocking news of the tragic death of his newborn son.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to announce the sad news that his baby son passed away. Ronaldo’s long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez had given birth to a twin boy and twin girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The striker wrote on Instagram in a joint statement signed by the couple: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” Ronaldo posted on social media. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Notably, the Portuguese-forward and his partner Georgina Rodríguez already share four kids by the name of Alana, Eva, Mateo and Ronaldo Jr. The newborn girl is the couple’s fifth child.

Back in October 2021, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account to announce that he and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are expecting twins.

Ronaldo in his Instagram post shared a picture of himself and Georgiana along with their twins’ ultrasounds. Earlier, in an interview with French outlet L’Equipe, Cristiano Ronaldo had revealed that he wants to have seven children.