Rabat: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to open the door of his hotel in Morocco for those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck on Friday, September 8

Saudi club Al-Nassr player owns a branch of his famous hotel group, “Pestana CR7,” in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.

The luxury hotel includes unconventional amenities, with 174 rooms, in addition to a spa, business center, swimming pool, and gym, but it has been converted to shelter victims of the earthquake. In a parallel display of solidarity, Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, along with his national team compatriots, donated blood to help those in need in the wake of this tragic earthquake.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, has tragically claimed the lives of at least 2,012 people and left 2,059 individuals injured in the North African country. This earthquake was the deadliest in Morocco since the one that hit close to Al Hoceima in the northern Rif Mountains, killing more than 600 people, in 2004.