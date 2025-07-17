Criminal Chandan Mishra Shot Dead Inside Hospital by Armed Men

In a chilling incident caught on CCTV, five armed men stormed Patna’s Paras Hospital on Monday morning, barged into a patient’s room, and shot Chandan Mishra, a known criminal, at point-blank range. Mishra, out on parole for medical treatment, succumbed to his injuries later.

The attackers, believed to be members of a rival gang, escaped moments after firing multiple rounds. Police suspect the involvement of the “Chandan Sheru gang” and are probing possible collusion by hospital security.

Mishra, a resident of Buxar with dozens of murder charges, was transferred from Bhagalpur jail for treatment. The brazen killing inside a reputed hospital has raised fresh concerns over Bihar’s worsening law and order.

Senior police officials have promised swift arrests, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government, asking, “Is anyone safe in Bihar anymore?”

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha termed the attack “unfortunate” and vowed strict action. Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar highlighted improved crime stats since 2004 but admitted the breach at the hospital, despite its tight security, remains under probe.