Crime Branch registers case: ‘Bulk booking: Airline staff, agents fleecing passengers’
Srinagar, Feb 8: Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has registered a case against airliners and ticketing agents for resorting to black marketing of tickets after booking them in advance in bulk and creating imaginary shortage in the market.
A spokesperson of CBK said a case was registered against ticketing agents/Airliners operating in J&K, punishable offences U/S 420, 468, 471, 409 r/w section 120-B IPC.
Crime Branch Kashmir, the spokesperson said, received complaints by different travel associations and trade bodies through Director Tourism Kashmir regarding alleged sale of air tickets by various travel agents on highly exorbitant rates by acting in league with airlines staff.
On receipt of these complaints, an enquiry was initiated at Police Station CBK which revealed that the officials of various airliners sell group tickets in bulk in the name of passengers who are not members of any group and have not sought their tickets as group members.
“The tickets obtained in advance by the travel agents as group tickets are black marketed by them at exorbitant prices as individual tickets and airliners staff accept individual as group tickets passengers as group members at the time of check-in, in violation of the terms and conditions of airliners for group booking,” the spokesperson said.
“This apart, it has transpired that airliners by selling the bulk tickets in advance to travel agents, create an artificial/imaginary shortage in respect of availability of tickets online for general public which directly has impact upon the price index and results in high inflation in the air travel fares and paving way for fleecing of general public by travel agents,” he added.
“Thus the travel agents, by acting in furtherance of criminal conspiracy hatched with airlines staff, have been cheating the bonafide passengers and causing loss to the public exchequer by tax evasion with corresponding wrongful gain to themselves,” the CBK spokesperson said.
Now, Naeem Akhtar booked under PSA
Srinagar, Feb 8: Senior Peoples Democratic Party leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar has slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Saturday.
The order comes two days after four leaders including two former Chief Ministers were booked under the PSA. Akhtar became the sixth mainstream leader in Kashmir to be booked under the controversial PSA.
Earlier, NC leaders Mubarak Gul, Tanvir Sadiq, Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Para were released from detention, while former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers – Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), on Thursday.
National Conference Senior Leader Ali Muhammad Sagar and PDP’s Sartaj Madni were also booked under PSA on February 6.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah continues to be in detention at his home at Gupkar Road in Srinagar which has been designated as a sub-jail.
Omar Abdullah is detained at Hari Niwas and Mehbooba Mufti has been kept in a government building on the Maulana Azad road in Srinagar.
On August 5, several mainstream politicians were taken into custody ahead of the Centre”s announcement on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.
A total of 35 mainstream politicians were moved from the Centaur Hotel on the banks of the Dal Lake to the MLA hostel in November 2019. Over 20 leaders have either been released or shifted to their residences and put under house arrest.
Low speed internet fails to cheer up e-commerce sector in Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 7: Kashmir’s fledgling e-commerce sector continues to bleed as 2G internet has failed to resuscitate their business.
After nearly six month long wait, government relaxed restrictions by restoring low speed 2G internet. The e-commerce outlet owners, however, claim that their businesses have not reported any activity since their websites are not accessible to customers.
After restoration of 2G internet, only few e-commerce sites including global giant Amazon is functioning in the valley. Majority of the e-commerce sites don’t function either due to the low speed or they have not been included in the white- listed sites.
Umar Bin Ahmad, who ran an online venture `Modest Attire’ with global operations, said his business suffered more than 300 per cent loss after August 5.
“The restoration of 2G internet proved more harmful for e-commerce sector in Kashmir. We often get queries from our outside state based clients, who blame us for not responding to them. Kashmir’s e-commerce mostly functions on social media sites like Instagram, which too is blocked in the valley,” he said.
Ahmad said he couldn’t update his website and android application on low speed internet due to which he was losing his customer base. “Normally I would get at least 50-60 orders which have now fallen to just one per day,” he added.
Haseeb Ahmad who owns an online book shop Lal Chowk. in, said he has changed his mode of operation from online orders to SMS. “I would receive orders for almost 400 books every day. Now, I ship merely 100 books to different locations in Kashmir and other parts of the country. I now receive orders over a phone or via SMS,” he said.
Ahmad noted surprisingly, some global websites likely swiggy and zomato have been whitelisted despite the fact that they don’t function here. “Our sites do not feature in the whitelisted websites,” he said.
According to official figures, there are around 20,000 BSNL broadband connections in Kashmir valley and a majority of them are shut. Many of them provide internet services to offices, business establishments, shops and even government offices.
