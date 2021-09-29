Crime Branch Kashmir files chargesheet against man for duping Hajj aspirants in Pattan

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir Wednesday said that it has produced a chargesheet against an accused for duping Hajj aspirants by providing them with fake and invalid passports and grabbing their money.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the CBK produced the chargesheet of case FIR No. 17 of 2018 U/S 420 RPC of police station crime branch Kashmir, in the court of sub-judge Pattan against Hamidullah Mir of pattan Baramulla for duping the Hajj aspirants.

“Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from one Gh Rasool Khanday R/O Pattan Bala, stating therein that he and his wife intended to undertake Hajj Pilgrimage and for that purpose he contacted Hamidullah Mir Newran Pattan prop of M/S Kaba Tour and Travels and paid him an amount of Rs 3.80 lacs for arranging visa/ air tickets and accommodation at Harmain Sharief (KSA) and other related facilities for them,” the statement reads.

It reads that the accused provided them visa for proceeding to Saudi Arabia for Hajj Pilgrimage and accordingly they proceeded for Pilgrimage on 16.9.2016, but were stopped at Delhi airport and were not allowed to proceed ahead on the ground that their visas are invalid and are not meant for Hajj/Umrah.

“These passports/visas were verified/ confirmed which turned to be fake and false. On this count, case with FIR No: 17/2018 U/s 420 RPC was registered in PS crime branch Kashmir and investigation was set into motion,” it reads.

It reads that the allegations were established in the course of investigation against the accused and it was also established that the accused had duped other Hajj aspirants hailing from Pattan area.

The statement reads that the offence under section 420 RPC has been proved against the accused Hamidullah Mir and accordingly the charge sheet was presented before the the court.